Elko County arrests: Nov. 1, 2021

Nov. 1

Natasha F. Allard, 40, of Wells was arrested at 1052 Colt Drive for trespassing. Bail: $195

--

Kerby P. Deaton, 37, of Wells was arrested at 162 Second St. for grand larceny, robbery enhanced with deadly weapon, attempted grand larceny, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and two counts of attempted child abuse or neglect. Bail: $380,000

--

Maynard W. Murray, 58, of Huntington, Utah was arrested on Interstate 80 for second-offense driving under the influence, open container of alcohol in vehicle, tail lamp violation, and failure to maintain lane. Bail: $2,225

--

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

