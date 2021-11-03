Elko County arrests: Nov. 2, 2021

Nov. 2
Grace E. Brunner, 25, of Carlin was arrested at Elko County Jail for theft/damage to public utility property to defraud.
--
William J. Jenkins Jr., 40, of Houston was arrested for battery, disturbing the peace, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,330
--
Samuel R. Johnny, 20, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property, and petty larcency.
--
Laterrial D. Jones, 33, of Folsom, California was arrested at Elko County Jail for fugitive felon from another state.
--
Kevin J. Mentaberry, 43, of Elko was arrested on a state prison hold.
--
Kristin Roman, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested at 774 Carlin Court for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.