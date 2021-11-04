Elko County arrests: Nov. 3, 2021

Nov. 3

Marisol Cortez, 26, of Elko was arrested at Sixth and Maple streets for attempted possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation.

--

Mitchell A. Hogsett, 26, of Battle Mountain was arrested at Maverick Casino on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,000

--

Patricia M. Jones, 33, of Spring Creek was arrested at the parole and probation office in Winnemucca for violation of probation.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

