Elko County arrests: Nov. 4, 2021

Nov. 4

Richard K. Martinez, 27, of Lehi, Utah was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and on a bench warrant. Bail: $6,630

--

Jeremy D. Mathias, 40, of Carlin was arrested at 614 Fir St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

--

Breydon C. Sherman, 21, of Elko was arrested at 2065 Idaho St. for robbery and violation of parole.

--

Tneal M. Stubbs, 33, of Elko was arrested at 1150 Colt Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,475

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

