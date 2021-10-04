 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests: Oct. 1, 2021
Elko County arrests: Oct. 1, 2021

Police Log

Oct. 1

Venson W. Price, 66, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Railroad streets for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Brooklynn M. Rose, 23, of Elko was arrested on Lamoille Highway for felony possession of a controlled substance, driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI, no proof of insurance, and violation of probation. Bail: $6,880

--

Robert L. Young, 34, of Elko was arrested at 1446 Sixth St. for driving under the influence and duty to stop at accident with attended vehicle or property damage. Bail: $2,280

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

