 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko County arrests: Oct. 11, 2021
0 comments
top story

Elko County arrests: Oct. 11, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police Log

Oct. 11

Taylor M. Brummet, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested at Home Depot for trespassing. Bail: $195

--

Skylar J. Eldridge, 27, of Elko was arrested at 2509 Florida Ave. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

--

Kyle B. Kearns, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested at 806 Abarr Place for home invasion. Bail: $20,000

--

Johnny J. Thymiakos, 22, of Benecia, California was arrested at Kimble Drive and Spring Valley Parkway on a warrant for seven counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,395

WHEN Nyxiven goes out with her two-year-old daughter, Penelope, she frequently gets questioned by strangers for being a heavily modified mum. The 24-year-old parent from California has 76-millimetre-wide stretched earlobes, more than 40 piercings and is on her way to becoming head-to-toe tattooed. She told Truly: "I hope I'll still look super weird when I'm really old - because otherwise, what is the point?" Although she loves changing the way her body looks, Nyxiven is not as experimental when it comes to choosing her outfit. She likes to wear all-black clothes and has only worn dresses a handful of times. People often assume that Nyxiven is 'a bad mum' because of her unique look. Nyxiven said: "I feel like people expect me to be a bad mum just because of my appearance alone. I've looked like this since Penelope was born so I don't really think she thinks anything of it." Today, Nyxiven wants to step out of her comfort zone and transform herself into 'a suburban mum'. Will Penelope still recognise her mummy in a new style? You can follow Nyxiven here: https://www.instagram.com/killergothfromouterspace/ You can follow Gina (MUA) here: https://www.instagram.com/ginascheibermakeup/ https://www.facebook.com/Gina-Scheiber-Makeup-265683763977326

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Taliban allowing only girls under Grade 7 to go to school

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News