Elko County arrests: Oct. 11, 2021

Oct. 11
Taylor M. Brummet, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested at Home Depot for trespassing. Bail: $195
--
Skylar J. Eldridge, 27, of Elko was arrested at 2509 Florida Ave. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
--
Kyle B. Kearns, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested at 806 Abarr Place for home invasion. Bail: $20,000
--
Johnny J. Thymiakos, 22, of Benecia, California was arrested at Kimble Drive and Spring Valley Parkway on a warrant for seven counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,395
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.