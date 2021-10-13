Elko County arrests: Oct. 12, 2021

Oct. 12
Fawn L. Bear, 23, of Elko was arrested at Westwood Drive and Cimarron Way for felony possession of a controlled substance and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $6,040
--
Loren D. Nichols, 47, of West Wendover was arrested at 1804 Butte St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,830
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
