Elko County arrests: Oct. 12, 2021

Oct. 12

Fawn L. Bear, 23, of Elko was arrested at Westwood Drive and Cimarron Way for felony possession of a controlled substance and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $6,040

Loren D. Nichols, 47, of West Wendover was arrested at 1804 Butte St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,830

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

