Elko County arrests: Oct. 13, 2021

Oct. 13
Bryant W. Donohue, 34, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance.
--
Steven Martinez, 58, of West Jordan, Utah was arrested at Salt Lake County Jail for conspiracy to commit fraudulent acts concerning gaming, second offense. Bail: $5,000
--
Christopher W. Melendez, 30, of Carlin was arrested on Interstate 80 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
--
Matthew W. Sexton, 29, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for allowing child abuse or neglect.
--
Kara A. Taylor, 35, of Magna, Utah was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $32,500
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.