Elko County arrests: Oct. 14, 2021

Oct. 14
Jade A. Child, 24, of South Lake Tahoe was arrested at State Route 278 and Chestnut Street for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
--
David L. Dearing, 51, of Elko was arrested at 13th and Idaho streets for possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle; displaying bogus vehicle registration, plate or title; and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $20,550
--
Cory S. Gandolfo, 30, of Elko was arrested at 2460 Mountain City Highway for resisting a public officer. Bail: $1,140
--
Sara K. Jones, 24, of Carlin was arrested at 1635 Puett Drive on a warrant for felony child abuse or neglect. Bail: $15,000
--
Lathan C. Layton, 31, of Roy, Utah was arrested at 1045 Wendover Blvd. for coercion and domestic battery. Bail: $8,000
--
Brittany L. Martinez, 32, of Spring Creek was arrested at 623 Stillwell Road for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
--
Jessica R. Newberry, 37, of Ontario, Oregon was arrested at Sixth Street and Lincoln Avenue on a warrant for fugitive felon from another state, and felony possession of a controlled substance.
--
Bret S. Paulin, 33, of Lakeport, California was arrested at State Route 278 and Chestnut for driving under the influence and violating a domestic violence temporary protective order. Bail: $4,280
--
Jorge L. Samora, 35, of Elko was arrested at 440 Grant Ave. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.