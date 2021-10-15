Elko County arrests: Oct. 14, 2021

Oct. 14

Jade A. Child, 24, of South Lake Tahoe was arrested at State Route 278 and Chestnut Street for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

--

David L. Dearing, 51, of Elko was arrested at 13th and Idaho streets for possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle; displaying bogus vehicle registration, plate or title; and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $20,550

--

Cory S. Gandolfo, 30, of Elko was arrested at 2460 Mountain City Highway for resisting a public officer. Bail: $1,140

--

Sara K. Jones, 24, of Carlin was arrested at 1635 Puett Drive on a warrant for felony child abuse or neglect. Bail: $15,000

--

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lathan C. Layton, 31, of Roy, Utah was arrested at 1045 Wendover Blvd. for coercion and domestic battery. Bail: $8,000

--

Brittany L. Martinez, 32, of Spring Creek was arrested at 623 Stillwell Road for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

--