Elko County arrests: Oct. 15, 2021

Oct. 15

Analexia S. Atkins, 18, of Elko was arrested at 2050 Idaho St. on a bench warrant.

--

Kenneth M. Bills, 59, of Elko was arrested at Burger King on Idaho Street on a bench warrant and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,605

--

Aljay E. Crutcher, 31, of Owyhee County was arrested in Owyhee on a Bureau of Indian Affairs tribal charge.

--

William J. Grow, 33, of Elko was arrested at Elko county Jail on a warrant for grand larceny, conspiracy to commit a non-felony crime, destroying the property of another, and burglary of a business. Bail: $45,000

--

Jorge L. Samora, 35, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0