Elko County arrests: Oct. 16, 2021

Oct. 16

Kerby P Deaton, 37, of Wells was arrested at 751 Third St. for taking or possessing a vehicle without the owner’s consent. Bail: $2,500

--

Emily F. Drake, 37, of Ogden, Utah was arrested at 1045 W. Wendover Blvd. for trespassing, resisting a public officer, obtaining or using the personal ID of another to avoid or delay prosecution, and fugitive felon from another state.

--

Luis A. Garcia-Aguirre, 30, of Elko was arrested at Westwood Drive and West Sage Street on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $4,055

--

Joshua D. Gonzales, 28, of Elko was arrested at 751 Third St. for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, furnishing or attempting to furnish a controlled substance to a state prisoner, and using or being under the influence of a controlled substance. Bail: $16,640

--