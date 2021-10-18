 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests: Oct. 16, 2021
Oct. 16

Kerby P Deaton, 37, of Wells was arrested at 751 Third St. for taking or possessing a vehicle without the owner’s consent. Bail: $2,500

--

Emily F. Drake, 37, of Ogden, Utah was arrested at 1045 W. Wendover Blvd. for trespassing, resisting a public officer, obtaining or using the personal ID of another to avoid or delay prosecution, and fugitive felon from another state.

--

Luis A. Garcia-Aguirre, 30, of Elko was arrested at Westwood Drive and West Sage Street on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $4,055

--

Joshua D. Gonzales, 28, of Elko was arrested at 751 Third St. for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, furnishing or attempting to furnish a controlled substance to a state prisoner, and using or being under the influence of a controlled substance. Bail: $16,640

--

Kayla M. Harrelson, 20, of Elko was arrested in the 800 block of Carlin Court on a warrant for driver disobeying a peace officer endangering others; two counts of duty upon damaging unattended vehicle or property; reckless driving disregarding safety; basic speeding endangering life, limb or property; driver failure to obey traffic control device; resisting a public officer; and violation of probation.

--

Steven R. Mondragon, 29, of Las Vegas was arrested on a warrant for battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, robbery with deadly weapon, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit grand larceny, and conspiracy to commit battery. Bail: $145,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

