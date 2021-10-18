 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests: Oct. 17, 2021
Elko County arrests: Oct. 17, 2021

Elko police badge

Oct. 17

Collin N. Carlson, 36, of Elko was arrested at North Fifth and Copper streets for driving under the influence and reckless driving disregarding safety. Bail: $1,930

--

Lindsey Coochyouma, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested at 854 Commercial St. for two counts of resisting a public officer, and felony battery by a prisoner. Bail: $22,280

--

Juan P. Flores Escareno, 22, of West Wendover was arrested at 651 Camper St. for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order. Bail: $3,000

--

Carl N. Premo, 60, of Elko was arrested at Ruby Vista and Sequoia drives for failure to obey sex offender registration laws. Bail: $5,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

