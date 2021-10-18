Elko County arrests: Oct. 17, 2021

Oct. 17

Collin N. Carlson, 36, of Elko was arrested at North Fifth and Copper streets for driving under the influence and reckless driving disregarding safety. Bail: $1,930

--

Lindsey Coochyouma, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested at 854 Commercial St. for two counts of resisting a public officer, and felony battery by a prisoner. Bail: $22,280

--

Juan P. Flores Escareno, 22, of West Wendover was arrested at 651 Camper St. for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order. Bail: $3,000

--

Carl N. Premo, 60, of Elko was arrested at Ruby Vista and Sequoia drives for failure to obey sex offender registration laws. Bail: $5,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

