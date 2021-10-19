 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests: Oct. 18, 2021
Oct. 18

Robyn C. Donovan, 34, of Carlin was arrested at 562 Second St. for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and taking or possessing vehicle without owner’s consent. Bail: $6,780

Emily F. Drake, 37, of Ogden, Utah was arrested at 1045 W. Wendover Blvd. for possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. Bail: $20,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

