Elko County arrests: Oct. 18, 2021

Oct. 18
Robyn C. Donovan, 34, of Carlin was arrested at 562 Second St. for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and taking or possessing vehicle without owner’s consent. Bail: $6,780
Emily F. Drake, 37, of Ogden, Utah was arrested at 1045 W. Wendover Blvd. for possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. Bail: $20,000
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
