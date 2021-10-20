Elko County arrests: Oct. 19, 2021

Oct. 19

Stephen M. Annis, 32, of Spring Creek was arrested at 661 Palace Parkway on a felony warrant for communicating a bomb threat. Bail: $20,000

Robert L. Carpenter, 36, of Elko was arrested at 440 ½ S. Ninth St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Erika Lavato, 18, of Elko was arrested at 1661 Fifth St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Kira L. Negrete, 38, of Spring Creek was arrested at Eighth and Commercial streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.

Justo S. Rivera III, 51, of Abapah, Utah was arrested in the 400 block of Idaho Street for driving under the influence and speeding 16-20 mph over limit. Bail: $1,445

James B. Squire, 37, of Elko was arrested on a state prison hold.

Eli Thomas, 25, of Elko was arrested at 1525 Opal Drive for battery by strangulation. Bail: $10,000

Justin D. Webb, 32, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence and failure to obey flashing traffic control device. Bail: $1,335

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

