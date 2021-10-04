Elko County arrests: Oct. 2, 2021

Sterling B. Adams-Richison, 23, of Ogden, Utah was arrested at Fifth and Railroad streets for second-offense driving under the influence. Bail: $1,640.

Charles L. Briggs II, 47, of Elko was arrested at 3754 Autumn Colors Drive for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

Leonel M. Ocampo, 19, of Joliet, Illinois was arrested on Interstate 80 in Elko for driving under the influence, possession of one ounce or less of marijuana, and speeding 21-30 mph over limit. Bail: $2,255

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.