Elko County arrests: Oct. 20, 2021

Oct. 20

Robert R. Burns, 40, of Spring Creek was arrested at Fifth and River streets for grand larceny of a motor vehicle and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $20,195

--

Tyler A. Ralph, 31, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Anthone K. Santarone, 51, of Spring Creek was arrested at Fifth and Maple streets for driver disobeying peace officer endangering others, driving without a driver’s license, operating an unregistered vehicle, and two counts of driver failure to obey traffic control device. Bail: $5,780

--

Brittney J. Valdez, 26, was arrested at 1602 Butte St. in West Wendover for felony child abuse or neglect and allowing child abuse or neglect. Bail: $17,500

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

