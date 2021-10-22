Elko County arrests: Oct. 21, 2021

Oct. 21

Jushelle M. Bauer, 46, of Elko was arrested at 2200 Idaho St. for possession to sell a controlled substance. Bail: $10,000

--

Jamie C. Blair, 40, of Kaysville, Utah was arrested for violation of probation.

--

William L. Hensley, 34, of Elko was arrested at Gold Country on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,729

--

Enrique Hernandez, 36, of Magna, Utah was arrested for violation of probation.

--

Craig W. Huff, 32, of Elko was arrested on a gross misdemeanor warrant for fighting or challenging to fight. Bail: $2,500

--

Snow B. Rose, 38, of Owyhee County, Idaho was arrested at 45128 Highway 51 on three Bureau of Indian Affairs tribal charges. Bail: $1,500

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0