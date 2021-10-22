Elko County arrests: Oct. 21, 2021

Oct. 21
Jushelle M. Bauer, 46, of Elko was arrested at 2200 Idaho St. for possession to sell a controlled substance. Bail: $10,000
--
Jamie C. Blair, 40, of Kaysville, Utah was arrested for violation of probation.
--
William L. Hensley, 34, of Elko was arrested at Gold Country on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,729
--
Enrique Hernandez, 36, of Magna, Utah was arrested for violation of probation.
--
Craig W. Huff, 32, of Elko was arrested on a gross misdemeanor warrant for fighting or challenging to fight. Bail: $2,500
--
Snow B. Rose, 38, of Owyhee County, Idaho was arrested at 45128 Highway 51 on three Bureau of Indian Affairs tribal charges. Bail: $1,500
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.