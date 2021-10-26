 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests: Oct. 25, 2021

Elko police badge

Oct. 25

Taylor M. Brummet, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,140

Francia Figueroa Franco V, 25, of Ogden, Utah was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Juan J. Flores Alcazar, 22, of Ogden, Utah was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and domestic battery. Bail: $8,140

Michael M. Johnson, 22, of Elko was arrested at 438 S. Fifth St. for driver disobeying peace officer, reckless driving disregarding personal property or safety, and violation of probation.

Jose Sarat Baten, 34, was arrested at 2065 Idaho St. for battery on a protected person and two counts of battery. Bail: $4,780

Leonard M. Treis Jr., 37, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Courthouse on a state prison hold.

Breann L. Williams, 25, of Elko was arrested at 650 W. Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $25,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

