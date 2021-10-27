Elko County arrests: Oct. 26, 2021

Oct. 26

Carlos J. Aguilar-Duran, 28, of West Wendover was arrested at 1383 Pine St. for felony possession of a controlled substance and four counts of failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $11,530

--

Michael D. Blakeman, 35, of Crescent Valley was arrested at Maverick Casino for grand larceny of a motor vehicle; burglary of a motor vehicle; buying, possessing, receiving or withholding stolen property, and failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $26,140

--

Felipe G. Gonzalez, 18, of Elko was arrested at 802 Front St. for assault with a deadly weapon and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $25,000

--

Kevin R. Hall, 25, of Carmichael, California was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 on two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $13,140

--

Antonio Hernandez, 33, of West Valley, Utah was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for sale. Bai: $40,000

--

Charlie W. Senk Jr., 37, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

--

Darianne D. Stone, 36, of Elko was arrested on Spruce Road on a warrant for destroying the property of another and trespassing. Bail: $835

--

Justin D. Wheat, 30, of Eureka was arrested at McCoy and Galena streets on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $4,615

--

Dustin L. Yost, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for failure to decrease speed or use due care, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,335

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

