Elko County arrests, Oct. 28, 2021

Oct. 28

Natasha F. Allard, 40, of Wells was arrested at 234 W. Sixth St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

--

Gerardo Collazo Jr., 32, of Elko was arrested at 101 Buell St. for batter, assault and disturbing the peace. Bail: $2,635

--

Chenoa Gerber, 46, of Monterey, California was arrested for fugitive felon from another state.

--

Craig W. Huff, 32, of Elko was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. for battery by a prisoner. Bail: $20,000

--

Samuel R. Johnny, 20, of Elko was arrested at 440 Grant Ave. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and for contempt of court. Bail: $2,780

--

Laterrial D. Jones, 33, of Folsom, California was arrested on Interstate 80 on three counts of first degree kidnapping, two counts of child abuse or neglect, and owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person. Bail: $970,000

--

Brian K. Keeling, 53, of Azalia, Oregon was arrested at Motel 6 on a warrant for fugitive felon from another state.

--

Mark A. Lutz, 46, of Elko was arrested in the 300 block of Silver Street for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Leslie M. Olivas, 34, of Colorado Springs, Colorado was arrested on Interstate 80 for fugitive felon from another state.

--

Serafin Perez, 42, of Elko was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. for battery by a prisoner. Bail: $20,000

--

Jared B. Roberts, 39, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence, open container of alcohol in vehicle, failure to maintain lane, operating a vehicle with expired registration or plates, and rear license plate lamp violation. Bail: $1,840

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0