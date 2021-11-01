Elko County arrests: Oct. 29, 2021

Oct. 29

Grace E. Brunner, 25, of Carlin was arrested at Third and Silver streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

--

Kody M. Holland, 33, of Spring Creek was arrested at GCR Tire for petit larceny and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $2,140

--

Darnelene T. Ike, 31, of Owyhee was arrested on a Bureau of Indian Affairs tribal charge.

--

Karen Lester, 60, of Carlin was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office for disturbing the peace.

--

Joseph A. Morris, 31, of Spokane, Washington was arrested at 2050 Idaho St. on a criminal justice detainer and for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $4,140

--

Jay R. Slater, 45, of Carlin was arrested at Third and Silver streets on a bench warrant.

--

Arturo Valle, 24, of West Wendover was arrested at Wendover Boulevard for second-offense driving under the influence, duty to stop at accident with attended vehicle or property damage, and failure to yield. Bail: $2,895

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

