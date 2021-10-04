Elko County arrests: Oct. 3, 2021

Oct. 3

Sabrina E. Curtis, 34, of Salt Lake City was arrested on a felony warrant for burglary of a business; intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; and conspiracy to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $27,500

John Doe, 31, was arrested at Shilo Inn for possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $21,140

Laura M. Skufca, 44, of Elko was arrested on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,725

Tyler J. Vavak, 39, of Elko was arrested at 12th and Silver streets for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order, operating a vehicle with expired registration or plates, and driver failure to obey traffic control device. Bail: $3,530

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

