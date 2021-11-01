 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests: Oct. 30, 2021

Oct. 30

Alyssa M. Haney, 30, of Elko was arrested at Third and Idaho streets on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,795

Brant E. Henderson, 45, of Elko was arrested at 610 S. 12th St. for domestic battery by strangulation. Bail: $20,000

Myranda J. Reich, 27, of Elko was arrested at Ouderkirk Avenue and South Seventh Street for violation of probation.

James A. Smith Jr., 35, of Richmond, Virginia was arrested at the Rainbow Casino for disturbing the peace, trespassing, resisting a public officer, battery, and intimidating a public official or others with threat of force. Bail: $7,090

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

