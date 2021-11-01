Elko County arrests: Oct. 30, 2021

Oct. 30

Alyssa M. Haney, 30, of Elko was arrested at Third and Idaho streets on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,795

--

Brant E. Henderson, 45, of Elko was arrested at 610 S. 12th St. for domestic battery by strangulation. Bail: $20,000

--

Myranda J. Reich, 27, of Elko was arrested at Ouderkirk Avenue and South Seventh Street for violation of probation.

--

James A. Smith Jr., 35, of Richmond, Virginia was arrested at the Rainbow Casino for disturbing the peace, trespassing, resisting a public officer, battery, and intimidating a public official or others with threat of force. Bail: $7,090

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

