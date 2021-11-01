Elko County arrests: Oct. 31, 2021

Oct. 31

Ramon A. Beltran Jr., 22, of Elko was arrested at 1575 Lamoille Highway for second-offense driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, resisting a public officer, and failure to yield to emergency vehicle. Bail: $3,200

--

Ryan J. Cowles, 39, of Elko was arrested at 11th and River streets for burglary of a structure, petit larceny and possession of burglary tools. Bail: $23,640

--

Ramona I. Smart, 48, of Elko was arrested at 1180 Connolly Drive for two counts of domestic battery. Bail: $6,280

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0