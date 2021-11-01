 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Elko County arrests: Oct. 31, 2021

  • 0
Police Log

Oct. 31

Ramon A. Beltran Jr., 22, of Elko was arrested at 1575 Lamoille Highway for second-offense driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, resisting a public officer, and failure to yield to emergency vehicle. Bail: $3,200

--

Ryan J. Cowles, 39, of Elko was arrested at 11th and River streets for burglary of a structure, petit larceny and possession of burglary tools. Bail: $23,640

--

Ramona I. Smart, 48, of Elko was arrested at 1180 Connolly Drive for two counts of domestic battery. Bail: $6,280

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists identify what drives Alzheimer's progress in the brain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News