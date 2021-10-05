 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests: Oct. 4, 2021
Elko County arrests: Oct. 4, 2021

Police Log

Oct. 4

Cody G. Carroll, 29, of Elko was arrested at Elko District Court on a drug court hold.

--

Bryant W. Donahue, 34, of Elko was arrested on Mountain City Highway for violation of probation.

--

Josh C. Fresquez, 33, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Courthouse on a drug court hold.

--

Casey C. Quigley, 27, of Sand Valley was arrested on East Idaho Street for conspiracy to commit grand larceny of an automobile, and conspiracy to buy, possess or receive stolen property. Bail: $21,140

--

Brooke A. Schwoob, 22, of Spring Creek was arrested at 217 Holyoke Place for violation of probation.

--

Heidi A. Stevens, 34, of Wells was arrested at 755 Humboldt Ave. for trespassing. Bail: $195

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

