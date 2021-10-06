Elko County arrests: Oct. 5, 2021

Devan K. Braden, 20, of Ely was arrested at an Elko casino on a warrant for sexual assault and two counts of lewdness with a child under 14. Bail: $250,000

Marisol Cortez, 26, of Elko was arrested at 4662 Spear St. for violation of probation.

Gilbert Gutierrez Jr., 37, of Salt Lake City was arrested at 1045 W. Wendover Blvd. for possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $25,000

Judith L. Isom, 43, of Salt Lake City was arrested at 1045 W. Wendover Blvd. for obtaining or possessing a credit or debit card without the cardholder’s consent. Bail: $5,000

Caden L. McClellan, 23, of Elko was arrested in the 3000 block of Idaho Street on three counts of burglary with explosives, four counts of obtaining or possessing credit or debit card without cardholder’s consent, and three counts of fraud by authorized cardholder of debit or credit card or ID. Bail: $95,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.