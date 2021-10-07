Elko County arrests: Oct. 6, 2021

Oct. 6

Garrett L. McKinney, 19, of Elko was arrested at 2968 La Nae Court for domestic battery by strangulation. Bail: $20,000

--

Bobby A. Molina Jr., 37, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500

--

Logan C. Naud, 20, of Spring Creek was arrested on Interstate 80 for duty to stop at accident with attended vehicle or property damage, failure to give info to party at vehicle accident, open container of alcohol in vehicle, driving under the influence, conspiracy to report false information related to traffic laws, and minor in possession of alcoholic beverage in public. Bail: $6,130

--

John R. Sustacha, 34, of Spring Creek was arrested in the 800 block of Abarr Plaza for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane. Bail: $1,255

--

Daniel G. Urriola, 34, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Cedar streets for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--