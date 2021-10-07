 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests: Oct. 6, 2021
Elko County arrests: Oct. 6, 2021

Police Log

Oct. 6

Garrett L. McKinney, 19, of Elko was arrested at 2968 La Nae Court for domestic battery by strangulation. Bail: $20,000

Bobby A. Molina Jr., 37, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500

Logan C. Naud, 20, of Spring Creek was arrested on Interstate 80 for duty to stop at accident with attended vehicle or property damage, failure to give info to party at vehicle accident, open container of alcohol in vehicle, driving under the influence, conspiracy to report false information related to traffic laws, and minor in possession of alcoholic beverage in public. Bail: $6,130

John R. Sustacha, 34, of Spring Creek was arrested in the 800 block of Abarr Plaza for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane. Bail: $1,255

Daniel G. Urriola, 34, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Cedar streets for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

Kirk P. Vaquera, 44, of Bringham, Utah was arrested at an Elko casino for trespassing. Bail: $195

This week's felony arrests:

