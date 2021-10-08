 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko County arrests: Oct. 7, 2021
0 comments
top story

Elko County arrests: Oct. 7, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police Log

Oct. 7

Jessica Earley, 32, was arrested at 1200 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,740

--

Tyzek J. Hansen, 39, of Willard, Utah was arrested at 1200 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,740

--

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

David C. Lopez, 50, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway for battery. Bail: $1,140

--

Caden L. McClellan, 23, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail on a warrant for grand larceny of a motor vehicle and conspiracy to possess, receive or transfer a stolen vehicle. Bail: $5,000

--

Allen H. Mehlhaff, 37, of San Francisco was arrested on Interstate 80 for possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, and taking or possessing a vehicle without the owner’s consent. Bail: $22,500

--

Kyle R. Strickland, 36, of Elko was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property. Bail: $1,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

There was a mass extinction event 30 million years ago and scientists just now realized

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News