Elko County arrests: Oct. 7, 2021

Oct. 7

Jessica Earley, 32, was arrested at 1200 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,740

Tyzek J. Hansen, 39, of Willard, Utah was arrested at 1200 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,740

David C. Lopez, 50, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway for battery. Bail: $1,140

Caden L. McClellan, 23, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail on a warrant for grand larceny of a motor vehicle and conspiracy to possess, receive or transfer a stolen vehicle. Bail: $5,000

Allen H. Mehlhaff, 37, of San Francisco was arrested on Interstate 80 for possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, and taking or possessing a vehicle without the owner’s consent. Bail: $22,500

Kyle R. Strickland, 36, of Elko was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property. Bail: $1,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

