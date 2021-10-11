 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko County arrests: Oct. 8, 2021
0 comments
top story

Elko County arrests: Oct. 8, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police Log

Oct. 8

Nicholas J. Anderson, 30, of Elko was arrested at Ninth Street and Garcia Lane on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,235

--

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Charles B. Harbach, 31, of Winnemucca was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence, speeding 21-30 mph over limit, and violating a domestic violence temporary protection order. Bail: $2,675

--

Paul V. Padilla, 24, of Austin was arrested at 2540 Mountain City Highway for felony possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence. Bail: $6,140

--

Jessica M. Taylor, 29, of Elko was arrested at Silver Street and Errecart Boulevard on a bench warrant. Bail: $425

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bengal tiger cubs charm zoo visitors in Mexico

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News