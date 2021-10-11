Elko County arrests: Oct. 8, 2021

Oct. 8

Nicholas J. Anderson, 30, of Elko was arrested at Ninth Street and Garcia Lane on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,235

--

Charles B. Harbach, 31, of Winnemucca was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence, speeding 21-30 mph over limit, and violating a domestic violence temporary protection order. Bail: $2,675

--

Paul V. Padilla, 24, of Austin was arrested at 2540 Mountain City Highway for felony possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence. Bail: $6,140

--

Jessica M. Taylor, 29, of Elko was arrested at Silver Street and Errecart Boulevard on a bench warrant. Bail: $425

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

