Elko County arrests: Oct. 8, 2021

Oct. 8
Nicholas J. Anderson, 30, of Elko was arrested at Ninth Street and Garcia Lane on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,235
--
Charles B. Harbach, 31, of Winnemucca was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence, speeding 21-30 mph over limit, and violating a domestic violence temporary protection order. Bail: $2,675
--
Paul V. Padilla, 24, of Austin was arrested at 2540 Mountain City Highway for felony possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence. Bail: $6,140
--
Jessica M. Taylor, 29, of Elko was arrested at Silver Street and Errecart Boulevard on a bench warrant. Bail: $425
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.