Elko County arrests: Sept. 1, 2021
Elko County arrests: Sept. 1, 2021

Police Log

Sept. 1

Orion E. Bean, 22, of Elko was arrested at 554 Juniper St. for domestic battery, two counts of battery, and disturbing the peace. Bail: $5,775

William J. Grow, 33, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for attempted preventing or dissuading a person from reporting a crime. Bail: $5,000

Jamie L. Hofhine, 43, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for obtaining money, property or labor by false pretenses. Bail: $25,000

Elaine R. Serrano, 26, of Elko was arrested at Goldie’s Bar on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,495

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

