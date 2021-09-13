 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests: Sept. 10, 2021
Elko County arrests: Sept. 10, 2021

Police Log

Sept. 10

Dusty G. Decker, 31, of Elko was arrested at the Punch Bowl on a bench warrant.

KC Cooper, 43, of Spring Creek was arrested at 645 Willington Drive for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140

Travis M. Geer, 42, of Elko was arrested at 345 Idaho St. for two counts of obtaining or using the personal ID of another to avoid or delay being prosecuted, owning a gun by a prohibited person, felony possession of a controlled substance, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $46,140

Makayla I. Shankel, 20, of Wells was arrested on Interstate 80 for felony possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

