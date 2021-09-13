Elko County arrests: Sept. 10, 2021

Sept. 10

Dusty G. Decker, 31, of Elko was arrested at the Punch Bowl on a bench warrant.

--

KC Cooper, 43, of Spring Creek was arrested at 645 Willington Drive for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140

--

Travis M. Geer, 42, of Elko was arrested at 345 Idaho St. for two counts of obtaining or using the personal ID of another to avoid or delay being prosecuted, owning a gun by a prohibited person, felony possession of a controlled substance, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $46,140

--

Makayla I. Shankel, 20, of Wells was arrested on Interstate 80 for felony possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

