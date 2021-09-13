 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests: Sept. 11, 2021
Elko County arrests: Sept. 11, 2021

Sept. 11

Ronald Lippincott, 67, of Spring Creek was arrested at Spring Creek Parkway and Lawndale Drive for failure to maintain lane, resident with nonresidents driver’s license, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,370

--

Cody M. Overacker, 19, of Spring Creek was arrested at Spring Valley Parkway and Buffside Drive for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Clarissa R. Pulis, 22, of Spring Creek was arrested at Berry Creek Drive and Spring Valley Parkway for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

