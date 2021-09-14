Elko County arrests: Sept. 13, 2021

Sept. 13

Trevor R. Cortez, 27, of Elko was arrested in the 1600 block of College Parkway on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,035

Leonard A. Fernandez, 22, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Courthouse on a state prison hold and a parole and probation hold.

James G. Robbins, 53, of Carlin was arrested at Fourth Street and Starr Avenue for driving with a revoked driver’s license and on a warrant for five counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,880

Jeremiah D. Stack, 34, of Elko was arrested at Flagview Drive and Golf Course Road for intoxicated pedestrian or animal rider on road. Bail: $115

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

