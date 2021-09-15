Elko County arrests: Sept. 14, 2021

Sept. 14

Daisy M. Hutsell, 30, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $40,000

Jason D. Kropf, 45, of Eagle Point, Oregon was arrested at the Peppermill Casino on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,505

June K. Pinarelli, 52, of Las Vegas was arrested in the 300 block of Idaho Street for reckless driving disregarding safety. Bail: $890

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

