Elko County arrests: Sept. 14, 2021

Sept. 14
Daisy M. Hutsell, 30, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $40,000
--
Jason D. Kropf, 45, of Eagle Point, Oregon was arrested at the Peppermill Casino on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,505
--
June K. Pinarelli, 52, of Las Vegas was arrested in the 300 block of Idaho Street for reckless driving disregarding safety. Bail: $890
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
