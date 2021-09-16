Elko County arrests: Sept. 15, 2021

Sept. 15

Vickie L. Garcia, 34, of Elko was arrested in Las Vegas on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.

Tyler S. Jackson, 22, of Ely was arrested in North Las Vegas on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail; $40,000

Cheyenne L. Kovall, 23, of Elko was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. for violating a stalking or harassment temporary protective order.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

