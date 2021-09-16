Elko County arrests: Sept. 15, 2021

Sept. 15
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Vickie L. Garcia, 34, of Elko was arrested in Las Vegas on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.
Tyler S. Jackson, 22, of Ely was arrested in North Las Vegas on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail; $40,000
Cheyenne L. Kovall, 23, of Elko was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. for violating a stalking or harassment temporary protective order.
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.