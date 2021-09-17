 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests: Sept. 16, 2021
Elko County arrests: Sept. 16, 2021

Police Log

Sept. 16

Jayli C. Acquistapace, 27, of Spring Creek was arrested at 11th and Commercial streets for violation of probation.

--

Mark L. Cox, 61, of Ely was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for driving under the influence, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and improperly mounted headlamps. Bail: $1,570

--

Justin P. Kelly, 30, of Wells was arrested at the Elko County Jail for contempt of court.

--

Joshua W. Kennedy, 36, of Carlin was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for aggravated stalking. Bail: $50,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

