Elko County arrests: Sept. 17, 2021

Sept. 17

Taylor M. Brummet, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested at Home Depot for violation of probation.

Stacey G. Cooper, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested on Spring Creek Parkway for violation of probation, open container of alcohol in vehicle, driving under the influence, unlawful disposal of garbage or sewage, and reckless driving.

Jose M. Esparza-Aleman, 69, of Elko was arrested at Vogue Laundry on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $695.

Wyatt S. Mikelson, 25, of Winnemucca was arrested at Humboldt County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,335

Brenden J. Paige, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving with a suspended license, failure to dim headlamps, and on two bench warrants. Bail: $1,370

Jaylene Santillan, 22, of Elko was arrested at 811 Westwood Drive for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

