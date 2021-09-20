 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests: Sept. 17, 2021
Elko County arrests: Sept. 17, 2021

Police Log

Sept. 17

Taylor M. Brummet, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested at Home Depot for violation of probation.

--

Stacey G. Cooper, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested on Spring Creek Parkway for violation of probation, open container of alcohol in vehicle, driving under the influence, unlawful disposal of garbage or sewage, and reckless driving.

--

Jose M. Esparza-Aleman, 69, of Elko was arrested at Vogue Laundry on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $695.

--

Wyatt S. Mikelson, 25, of Winnemucca was arrested at Humboldt County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,335

--

Brenden J. Paige, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving with a suspended license, failure to dim headlamps, and on two bench warrants. Bail: $1,370

--

Jaylene Santillan, 22, of Elko was arrested at 811 Westwood Drive for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

--

Jeremy W. Stewart, 43, of West Jordan, Utah was arrested at Elko County Courthouse on a state prison hold.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

