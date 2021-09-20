Elko County arrests: Sept.18, 2021

Sept. 18

Joshua D. Egginton, 35, of Centerville, Utah was arrested at the Rainbow Casino for duty upon damaging unattended vehicle or property damage, felony possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $6,880

--

Chadd R. Kelly, 47, of Owyhee was arrested on Lamoille Highway for second-offense driving under the influence, open container of alcohol in vehicle, failure to maintain lane, false statement to obstruct a public officer, obtaining or using the ID of another to avoid or delay prosecution, felony possession of a controlled substance, and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $18,605

--

Grank D. Kondora, 54, of Elko was arrested at 5626 Herford Drive for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

--

Charles H. Long, 25, of Elko was arrested at Motel 6 for possession of a hypodermic device. Bail: $1,140

--

Josey L. Robinson, 20, of Spring Creek was arrested at Mountain City Highway and West Sage Street for driving under the influence, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and failure to maintain lane. Bail: $1,610

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

