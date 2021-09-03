Elko County arrests: Sept. 2, 2021

Sept. 2

Siera M. Parker, 33, of Winnemucca was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $510

--

Guadalupe S. Robles, 33, of Elko was arrested at Rabbitbrush Apartments on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,140

--

Brock A. Simmons, 26, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for petty larceny.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

