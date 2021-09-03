 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko County arrests: Sept. 2, 2021
0 comments

Elko County arrests: Sept. 2, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police Log

Sept. 2

Siera M. Parker, 33, of Winnemucca was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $510

--

Guadalupe S. Robles, 33, of Elko was arrested at Rabbitbrush Apartments on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,140

--

Brock A. Simmons, 26, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for petty larceny.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Puppet of Syrian refugee 'walks' across Europe

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News