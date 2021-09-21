 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests: Sept. 20, 2021
Elko County arrests: Sept. 20, 2021

Police Log

Sept. 20

Antino W. Foelkl, 42, of Elko was arrested at the Wingate Hotel on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,280

--

Amber M. Smith, 38, of Elko was arrested at the courthouse on a drug court hold.

--

Scott R. Smith, 62, of Fairfield, California was arrested on Interstate 80 for second-offense driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane. Bail: $1,755

