Elko County arrests: Sept. 20, 2021

Sept. 20
Antino W. Foelkl, 42, of Elko was arrested at the Wingate Hotel on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,280
Amber M. Smith, 38, of Elko was arrested at the courthouse on a drug court hold.
Scott R. Smith, 62, of Fairfield, California was arrested on Interstate 80 for second-offense driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane. Bail: $1,755
