Elko County arrests: Sept. 21, 2021
Police Log

Sept. 21

Lacey M. Baldazo, 38, of Twin Falls was arrested at the Sinclair parking lot for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $445.

--

Amanda K. Buck, 36, of Ogden, Utah was arrested for possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle; owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person; and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $45,000

--

Zachery W. Dickinson, 36, of Sandy, Utah was arrested at 820 W. Wendover Blvd. for third-offense driving under the influence and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $20,350

--

Jesse R. Garcia, 35, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Salt Lake County Jail for violation of probation.

--

Torrance C. McKnight, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested at Fifth and Idaho streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,835

--

Braulio V. Rodriguez, 28, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Elm streets for violation of probation and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

