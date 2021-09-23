 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests, Sept. 22, 2021
Elko County arrests, Sept. 22, 2021

Police Log

Sept. 22

Jose A. Aguilar, 35, of Glendale, Arizona was arrested on Interstate 80 for disturbing the peace, resisting a public officer, and pedestrian or animal rider on road. Bail: $1,610

--

Troy L. Boyd, 54, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Salt Lake County Jail on a felony warrant for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $10,935

--

Eduardo Marin, 28, of Elko was arrested at the Chevron on Idaho Street for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

--

Alan J. Raining Bird, 47, of Elko was arrested on Ninth Street for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

--

Anamaria Robles, 21, of Elko was arrested in the 700 block of Carlin Court on two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, and for furnishing or attempting to furnish a controlled substance to a state prisoner. Bail: $15,000

--

Shane C. Rudy, 59, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Pilot Travel Center for felony possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $6,985

