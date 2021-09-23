Elko County arrests, Sept. 22, 2021

Sept. 22

Jose A. Aguilar, 35, of Glendale, Arizona was arrested on Interstate 80 for disturbing the peace, resisting a public officer, and pedestrian or animal rider on road. Bail: $1,610

--

Troy L. Boyd, 54, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Salt Lake County Jail on a felony warrant for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $10,935

--

Eduardo Marin, 28, of Elko was arrested at the Chevron on Idaho Street for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

--

Alan J. Raining Bird, 47, of Elko was arrested on Ninth Street for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

--

Anamaria Robles, 21, of Elko was arrested in the 700 block of Carlin Court on two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, and for furnishing or attempting to furnish a controlled substance to a state prisoner. Bail: $15,000

--

Shane C. Rudy, 59, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Pilot Travel Center for felony possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $6,985

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0