 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko County arrests: Sept. 23, 2021
0 comments
top story

Elko County arrests: Sept. 23, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police Log

Sept. 23

Devin J. Barton, 27, of Crescent Valley was arrested at Silver and West Main streets for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Cassidy W. Carson, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested at 45 Jasper Drive for violation of probation.

Shayla A. Delaney, 22, of Elko was arrested at 440 Grant Ave. for residential burglary. Bail: $20,000

Stacey R. Linse, 50, of Elko was arrested at 8901 First St. on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $820

Jack W. Nomeland, 67, of Elko was arrested at Seventh and Railroad streets on a bench warrant. Bail: $1,335

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Dean Heller talks economic recovery for small business and mining taxes

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News