Elko County arrests: Sept. 23, 2021

Sept. 23
Devin J. Barton, 27, of Crescent Valley was arrested at Silver and West Main streets for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
Cassidy W. Carson, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested at 45 Jasper Drive for violation of probation.
Shayla A. Delaney, 22, of Elko was arrested at 440 Grant Ave. for residential burglary. Bail: $20,000
Stacey R. Linse, 50, of Elko was arrested at 8901 First St. on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $820
Jack W. Nomeland, 67, of Elko was arrested at Seventh and Railroad streets on a bench warrant. Bail: $1,335
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
