Elko County arrests: Sept. 24, 2021

Sept. 24

Shayla A. Delaney, 22, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office on a felony warrant for residential burglary. Bail: $20,000

--

Anibal Delgado Jr., 37, of Las Vegas was arrested at the Clark County Detention Center on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $32,500

--

Edward Garcia, 37, of Elko was arrested for domestic battery, coercion, assault and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $6,900

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

