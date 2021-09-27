 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests: Sept. 24, 2021
Elko County arrests: Sept. 24, 2021

Sept. 24

Shayla A. Delaney, 22, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office on a felony warrant for residential burglary. Bail: $20,000

Anibal Delgado Jr., 37, of Las Vegas was arrested at the Clark County Detention Center on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $32,500

Edward Garcia, 37, of Elko was arrested for domestic battery, coercion, assault and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $6,900

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

