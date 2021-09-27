Elko County arrests: Sept. 25, 2021

Sept. 25

Stacey Cortez-Jimenez, 20, of Elko was arrested at 590 Juneau St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Mary L. Cuthbertson, 49, of Green River, Wyoming was arrested at 200 Errecart Blvd. for trespassing. Bail: $195

Brady J. James, 34, of Spring Creek was arrested at Spring Creek Parkway and Bluecrest Drive for driving under the influence, duty upon damaging unattended vehicle or property damage, careless driving, driver or passenger failure to report unattended vehicle or property damage, driving without a driver’s license, operating an unregistered vehicle, failure to drive on right half of road, and vehicle in unsafe condition endangering persons or property. Bail: $4,430

Colton D. Moorehead, 26, of Twin Falls was arrested at Lake Avenue and Second Street for failure to yield, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,610

Travis J. Pine, 30, of Elko was arrested at 507 Scott Road for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Korey D. Rivers, 47, of Elko was arrested at 1515 Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,780

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

