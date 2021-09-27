Elko County arrests: Sept. 26, 2021

Sept. 26

Dustin L. Brownfield, 33, of Spring Creek was arrested at 10th and Chestnut streets in Carlin for disturbing the peace, battery, resisting a public officer and on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,445

--

Gerardo Diaz, 28, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Wendover Boulevard and Gene Jones Way for driving under the influence. Bail: $950

--

Jeffrey M. Doherty, 56, of Elko was arrested at Second and Elm streets for driving with a revoked driver’s license. Bail: $355

--

Megan R. McClean, 37, of Elko was arrested at Second and Elm streets on a warrant for improper or prohibited U-turn. Bail: $115

--

Bryce H. Montoya, 30, of Elko was arrested at 610 S. 12th St. on a bench warrant. Bail: $525

--

Robert L. Pierce, 33, of Carlin was arrested at 12th and Chestnut streets for driving with a suspended driver’s license and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,495

--