Elko County arrests: Sept. 26, 2021

Sept. 26
Dustin L. Brownfield, 33, of Spring Creek was arrested at 10th and Chestnut streets in Carlin for disturbing the peace, battery, resisting a public officer and on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,445
Gerardo Diaz, 28, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Wendover Boulevard and Gene Jones Way for driving under the influence. Bail: $950
Jeffrey M. Doherty, 56, of Elko was arrested at Second and Elm streets for driving with a revoked driver’s license. Bail: $355
Megan R. McClean, 37, of Elko was arrested at Second and Elm streets on a warrant for improper or prohibited U-turn. Bail: $115
Bryce H. Montoya, 30, of Elko was arrested at 610 S. 12th St. on a bench warrant. Bail: $525
Robert L. Pierce, 33, of Carlin was arrested at 12th and Chestnut streets for driving with a suspended driver’s license and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,495
Heather M. Russell, 44, of Elko was arrested at 6567 Kayenta Drive for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
This week's felony arrests:
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.