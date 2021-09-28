Elko County arrests: Sept. 27, 2021

Sept. 27

Dustin L. Brownfield, 33, of Spring Creek was arrested at 10th and Chestnut streets in Carlin on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,007.50

--

Anibal Delgado Jr., 37, of Las Vegas was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for three counts of burglary of a business; five counts of possessing, using, selling or manufacturing unlawful items; five counts of intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; and attempted conspiracy to cheat at a gambling game. Bail: $115,000

--

Bo D. Hegge, 35, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Courthouse on a state prison hold.

--

Michael M. Johnson, 22, of Elko was arrested at the state parole and probation office in Elko for violation of probation.

--

Korey D. Rivers, 27, of Elko was arrested at 1515 Idaho St. on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,660

--

Efren Sandoval, 33, of West Wendover was arrested at 1425 Pine St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

