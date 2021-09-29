Elko County arrests: Sept. 28, 2021

Sept. 28
Thomas P. Jones, 42, of Winnemucca was arrested at Stockmen’s Casino for trespassing. Bail: $195
--
Robert R. McEneny, 31, of Ryndon was arrested at 6531 Paiute Ave. for violation of probation and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
--
Serafin Perez, 42, of Elko was arrested at 560 S. Fifth St. for violation of probation, two felony counts of drug possession, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
