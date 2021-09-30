Elko County arrests: Sept. 29, 2021

Sept. 29

John T. Falvey, 60, of Deeth was arrested on Interstate 80 for failure to obey sex offender registration laws or regulations. Bail: $5,000

--

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kathleen A. Goicoechea, 58, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko Vista Drive and Lamoille Highway for driver disobeying peace officer and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

--

Robert W. Martinez, 47, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Courthouse for violating a stalking/harassment temporary protective order. Bail: $10,000

--

Lorenzo P. Urenda Jr., 21, of Carlin was arrested at the Elko County Jail for battery on a protected person.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0